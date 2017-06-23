Akwa United Too Strong To Fall Apart, Boasts Aremu

Akwa United’s Afeez Aremu acknowledges the improvement in the performance of Akwa United, compared to last season’s.

The Promise Keepers are fourth in the Nigeria Professional Football League table – with only a point away from a top three spot – after 25 round of matches.

Thus, prompting the defensive midfielder to state that Abdu Maikaiba’s setup are ‘too strong to fall apart’ within the space of the remaining 13 Nigerian topflight matchdays.

“We are in a good moment and we have to keep it up. The closing weeks of the season is when you stay near the top or fall away. This team is too strong to fall apart at this crucial stage,” Aremu told Goal.

“Last season we didn’t perform in those weeks which made it difficult in the league, this season we are there, very close to the top and winning important games.

“We have been improving, and you can see that in the table. It’s no secret we are playing better, all the players are involved and this is the time of the year when there are a lot of games in all competitions.”

<<The Nation>>