Akeredolu Inaugurates Transition Committee

Ondo State Governor-elect Rotimi Akeredolu has inaugurated a 21-member transition committee in preparation for his inauguration on February 24.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Akeredolu unvieled two other committees to help chart a course for the incoming administration.

He said the transition committee, headed by Dr Funso Kupolokun, would “interact with the government to ensure a seamless transition and effective receipt of detailed handover notes”.

The governor-elect announced a 158-member Strategic Development and Policy Implementation Committee, headed by Agboola Ajayi.

He said it was to “develop a detailed sectoral policy and programme document, to be called `A Blueprint to Progress in Ondo State 2017 – 20212 “.

“This document shall guide government towards effective service delivery and a purposeful tenure.

“The underlining focus of its assignment is also to guide government to deliver on the popular five cardinal programmes, which formed the kernel of our campaign promises.”

NAN reports that another committee, with 78 members, chaired by Jamiu Ekungba, was constituted by Akeredolu to plan the inauguration of the incoming administration.

He said the incoming government must plan well to ease out challenges.

Akeredolu identified some challenges as collapse of industries, unpaid salaries and pension, and unemployment among the youth.

“Our young people are unemployed and traumatised and are fast losing confidence in themselves and established institutions while families wallow in arrested hope and forlorn aspirations.”

The governor-elect, therefore, pledged not to fail the people who voted the administration to power.

“The vision and mission of our administration is to lead a patriotic, highly inspired and competent team to rescue the ship of our state.

“I intend to help rebuild our economy, resuscitate damaged infrastructure, restore hope and return our state to a free and prosperous land.”

<<The Nation>>