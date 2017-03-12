Sunday , 12 March 2017
Headlines
Home / Politics / Akeredolu Dissolves Boards, Parastatals In Ondo

Akeredolu Dissolves Boards, Parastatals In Ondo

March 11, 2017 in Politics Leave a comment

Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State has approved the dissolution of all Boards and Parastatals in the state.

The Head of Service, Mr Toyin Akinkuotu, on Saturday in Akure, announced the immediate dissolution of the boards and parastatals.

Akinkuotu, through a statement, urged all chairmen, political appointees and non-career employees in all boards and parastatals in the state to hand over all government properties in their custody to the accounting officers in their respective offices.

He, however, said that statutory commissions whose tenure were specified in the 1999 Nigerian Constitution were exempted from the dissolution.

(NAN)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*


5 + three =

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <strike> <strong>

© Copyright 2016, All Rights Reserved. Designed by Seynx
Privacy Policy | Disclaimer | Site Map | Term of Use
Scroll To Top