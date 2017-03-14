Akeredolu Appoints SSG, Chief Of Staff, Others

The Governor of Ondo State, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN, on Monday night approved the appointment of Hon. Ifedayo Abegunde as the Secretary to the State Government.

Also, Chief Olugbenga Ale, an indigene of Owo Local Government was appointed the Chief of Staff to the Governor.

Abegunde, popularly known as Abena, until his appointment was a member of the House of Representatives between 2011-2015, who represented Akure South/Akure North federal constituency.

But he was sacked by a Supreme Court Judgement after defecting from Labour Party (LP) to the defunct Action Congress of Nigeria (ACN) in 2012.

Ale was also a former Permanent Secretary of the immediate past administration of the state led by former Governor Olusegun Mimiko.

According to the statement issued and signed by the governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Segun Ajiboye, Akeredolu also approved some other appointments.

They are as follows: Senior Special Assistant, Administration and Policy Planning, Mr. Jones Ogunmusire, SSA, legislative matters, Rt. Hon. Taofeek Olawale Abdulsalam.

Others were SSA, Research and Documentation, Mr. Kunle Abebayo SSA, Infrastructure, Engr. Raheem Olayiwola Aminu, and SSA Special Duties and Strategy, Dr. Doyin Odebowale, Chief of Protocol, Tosin Ogunbodede and Deputy Chief of Protocol, Bola Alabi.

<<Daily Post>>