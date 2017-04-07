Ajimobi Inaugurates APC Elders Council

Oyo State Governor Abiola Ajimobi yesterday inaugurated the All Progressives Congress (APC) Elders Council to foster peace and unity in the party.

The inauguration of the elders, who were drawn from all the 33 local governments and the 35 local council development areas took place at Lafia Hotel, Ibadan.

Ajimobi restated his commitment to good governance and the welfare of the citizens and residents which, according to him, is better guaranteed by the APC.

He appealed to the elders to work with others at the grassroots to ensure that the goal of a stronger APC is achieved as desired.

