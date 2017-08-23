Ahmed Musa Ends 22-Match Goal Drought

Ahmed Musa has finally ended his Leicester City goal drought that lasted almost eight months after scoring in their Football League Cup clash with Sheffield United.

The Super Eagles forward had not found the back of the net for the Foxes since January 7 when he struck twice in an FA Cup win over Everton.

Musa went a total of 22 games without getting his name on the scoresheet. But on Tuesday, he ended the drought with a goal in their 4-1 win over Sheffield United, in the second round of the Football League Cup at Bramall Lane.

The 24-year-old struggled throughout the 2016/2017 season and was frequently linked with an exit from the King Power Stadium, with reports suggesting he could reunite with former boss, Leonid Slutsky, at Hull City.

Algeria international Islam Slimani was on target twice as the Foxes cruised to the next stage of the championship after Demarai Gray had opened scoring for Craig Shakespeare’s side.

<<Punch>>