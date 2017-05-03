Agricultural Development Pivotal To Nigeria’s Economic Revival- Amosun

The Ogun State Governor, Senator Ibikunle Amosun has identified aggressive agricultural development as pivotal to overcoming the current economic downturn being experienced in the nation.

Governor Amosun made this known on Tuesday when participants of Course 39 of the National Institute of Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS) Kuru, Jos on a study tour to the state, paid him a courtesy call at his office, Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta.

Amosun who lamented the neglect of agriculture, said for Nigeria to get it right, the nation must move away from its monolithic economy, recalling the years of fortune where proceeds from groundnut pyramid, palm oil and Cocoa sales were used to develop different regions.

He stated further that national policies were always driven by leaders with qualitative mindsets, harping on the need for policy makers to be well grounded in the areas of comparative advantage in order to strategically plan the agenda that would promote socio-economic development of the country.

The Head of the delegation, Dr. Nasrudeen Usman in his remarks said the country could deploy Science and Technology in the area of seed improvement, farm mechanisation and agro-processing to boost food production across the States.

Usman noted the theme of the 2017 study tour of the Institute centred on effective use of Science, Technology and Innovation to ensure agricultural development, saying that the establishment of agro-processing industries across the nation had become imperative in order to incorporate science and technology into agricultural processes for the industry to become competitive.

Meanwhile, State Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Otunba Adedayo Adeneye, has reiterated government’s commitment towards rebuilding the state so as to better the lots of its citizenry.

Adeneye stated this while briefing participants of Senior Executive Course 39, 2017 of the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies, Kuru, during their study tour to Ogun state with the theme: ‘Science, Technology and Innovation (STI) for Development of Agriculture and Agro-allied in industries in Nigeria’.

“Let me make it known to you that the recent Common Wealth survey discovered that Ogun State contributed 75% of Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) in Nigeria. Also, the 2016 Nigeria Bureau of Statistic (NBS) report stated that ogun is Nigeria’s leading producer of Solid Minerals.” He said

He however urged the participants to take advantage of their visit to explore the various tourist sites that exist in the State.