Advisory Committee Tasked On Service Delivery

In order to ensure smooth take-off and positive results that would bring more dividends of democracy to the nooks and crannies of Ogun State, the newly inaugurated Chairmen of Consultative Advisory Committee (CAC) have been charged to cooperate and work in harmony with the existing Chairmen of Local Government Areas and Local Council Development Areas.

The Deputy Governor, Chief (Mrs.) Yetunde Onanuga, gave the charge at a meeting held with Chairmen of Local Government, Local Council Development Areas and the Consultative Advisory Committees at the Obas’ complex, Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta.

Onanuga pointed out that there must be peaceful co-existence among the Local Government Chieftains in order to obtain maximum success, especially on the rural road projects which is set to kick off at the various Local Government and Local Council Development Areas.

‘’I enjoin you all that there should not be any conflict, let there be peaceful co-existence at the levels, both parties should create synergy to work together for the development of the State’’, she remarked.

Shedding light on funding of the CAC, the Deputy Governor noted that the resources allocated to the committee should be dedicated solely to the various sub-committees for road construction, rehabilitation as well as other projects that would improve the living standard of the people.

Earlier in his welcome address, the State Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Chief Jide Ojuko said the meeting was designed to bring together the Chairmen of Local Government Councils, LCDAs and Consultative Committee to clarify roles, build mutual understanding and clarity of purpose to get positive results.

Speaking in an interview after the meeting, Chairman, Ilugun Local Council Development Area, Mrs. Mofoluke Soremekun, lauded the State government for setting up the committee, promising to contribute their quota towards the development of the grassroots.