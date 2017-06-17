Saturday , 17 June 2017
Adenmosun Advises Citizens To Maximize Potentials Of Cooperative Societies

June 16, 2017

Hon. Gbenga Adenmosun 1Ogun State government has advised citizens of the State to explore the opportunities that abound in cooperative societies to enhance their economic base.

Commissioner for Community Development and Cooperatives, Hon. Gbenga Adenmosun, made this known during a rally organised by Ibukunoluwa Cooperative Multipurpose Union, Ijebu North Local Government Area to sensitize the public towards the upcoming World Cooperative Day.

Adenmosun said government was exploring cooperative as a means of financial empowerment to increase the economic opportunities for  cooperative bodies and the people in general.

‘’We are working out measures to get back over-due loans from defaulters and we want people to join cooperative societies so they can have easy access to loan facilities, engage in businesses that would ultimately bring them out of economic depression’’ Adenmosun said.

In his address, the President, Ogun State Cooperative Federation (OSCOFED), Alhaji Rasak Balogun, said the solution to the economic meltdown being  experienced in the country lies with cooperative societies, adding that the value and importance of the cooperative body could not be over emphasized as it could better the lot of its members.

In his remarks, the President, Ireti Oluwa CMU, Mr Rueben Adenuga, appreciated the leadership of  Senator Ibikunle Amosun led- administration, saying the dedication and determination of the Commissioner towards the progress of  cooperative unions in the State was unparallel.

