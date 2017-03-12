Actress, Stephanie Linus, Becomes UNFPA Regional Ambassador

“It is my aspiration that access to reproductive health care for women and girls, especially family planning, will be seen not as a blessing to be wished for, but as a human right to be fought for,” said the elated Stephanie as she received the honour. She expressed willingness to partner with UNFPA in order to create an enabling environment for women, girls and every young person to fulfill their potential.
“We fought for, not just because of equality, but because we are tired of women dying while giving birth; tired of teenage girls dropping out of school because they got pregnant too early; tired of women not having a choice to decide if, when and how many children they wish to have.
I know I am tired of this. This is why I feel honoured to partner with UNFPA and to use my network to make these issues widely known” she said. As an ambassador of the UNFPA, Stephanie Linus will help raise awareness on these several issues. She will also help to encourage laws to protect the girl child as well as aid investments for young people. Some of her movie colleagues including Yemi Blaq, Femi Branch, Funke Adesiyan, Gabriel Afolayan were present to support her.
<<vanguard>>