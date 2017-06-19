Actress Mercy Aigbe’s Ex-Husband Slams Government For Making Actress Ambassador For Widows

Monday , 19 June 2017
Estranged husband to Nollywood actress, Mercy Aigbe, Lanre Gentry, has blasted government for making his ex-wife ambassador for widows.

He condemned the government’s action while wishing men all around the world a happy father’s day in an Instagram post.

 He slammed the government for “destroying marriages.”

Aigbe’s ex-husband wondered why someone will take up the role of a widow ambassador when her husband was still alive.

He wrote, “Happy fathers’ day to all the dads out there.

 “May we be known always as the heroes in our kids’ lives.

“And to government who directly or indirectly separate home; shows what a good government we have.

“Makes me wonder why someone will take up being a widow ambassador when her husband isn’t dead.

 “What a messy/generation we’ve found ourselves where people no longer mind there businesses.”

<<Daily Post>>

