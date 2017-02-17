Acting INEC Chair, Others For Women’s Forum

The Acting Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Hajia Amina Bala-Zakari will speak tomorrow at the 2nd edition of SheForumAfrica at the National Centre for Women Development, Abuja.

Other speakers are publisher of Today’s Woman, Adesuwa Onyenokwe, founder/Director at The Contact Project, a global Enterprise, Jennifer K. Lynne and Vice President – Women in Politics Forum, Sharon Ikeazor. Others are Angela Ajala, an astute Educational Entrepreneur/Administrator; Aisha Attah, a Personal Development Consultant; Dr. Ify Monye, a Primary Healthcare and lifestyle medicine expert , Lola Adele-Oso, Executive Director of Act 4 Accountability UK, an African diaspora organisation, and Terri Pardonu – host of the popular ‘WE WOMAN’ radio talk show.

In a bold and novel demonstration of the commitment to bridge the generational knowledge gap, SheForumAfrica 2015 features a number of young panelists representative of various age brackets among them, Rinsola Abiola; Adaora Asala, the dynamic MD of Easy Taxi Nigeria, Lois Auta, Mandela Washington fellow and founder Ceedar Seed Foundation and Fatima Musa Aliyu.

Also in the line-up are Hajia Saudatu Mahdi of WRAPA, Dr. Christianah Kwabe, a GP with Asokoro General Hospital, Chioma Kanu, a gender exponent/Programme Manager, CISLAC; Laura Ajoiyi, a Legal Practitioner, and Amina Salihu, foremost gender activist and Chairman Board of Trustees, HADIS Foundation.

The keynote presentation on the topic: “Being a Voice not an echo: Synergising for Sustainable Impact” will be delivered by frontline broadcast journalist, author/trainer, motivational speaker and life coach, Mrs Eugenia Abu.

The maiden edition of SheForumAfrica held last year with participation from two countries.

According to conference host and founder of the Friendraiser Community, Inimfon Etuk, “the conversation this year across the Forum’s 4 Panels will reflect the road travelled by the average African woman, with a priority on demystifying persisting stereotypes that keep women at the bottom of the ladder, especially in the areas of health, basic education and the ability to function optimally in the enlarged entrepreneurial space”.

The theme for SheForumAfrica 2015 is “Risk the unusual – make it happen”.