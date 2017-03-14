Abule Owu Gets First Oba

The Ogun State Government has installed the erstwhile Baale of Abule Owu, Chief Wasiu Adeleke Koleosho as the first Olu of Abule Owu in Ewekoro Local Government Area of the State.

Oba Wasiu Koleosho’s promotion was sequel to recommendations of Olowu of Owu, Oba (Dr.) Olusanya Adegboyega Dosunmu, validated by the Ewekoro Local Government Council and endorsed by the Abule Owu Descendants Union.

Presenting the Staff of office and instrument of appointment to the monarch on behalf of the State Government at Abule Owu, Itori, the Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Chief Jide Ojuko, , urged the people to extend necessary support to the new monarch so that they could collectively move the town forward.

Ojuko said the people needed to rally round the Oba as he assumed an entirely new post that comes with more challenges saying the development of the area was a collective responsibility.

He advised the new monarch to always champion the course of peaceful co-existence among his people and neighbouring towns so as to justify the confidence reposed in him by the government and the Owu Kingdom.

For the record, I also want to impress it on you that, as a coronet Oba, your domain remains Abule Owu. You are not expected to extend your authority beyond your community and you have not been authorized to install baale over any settlement in your neighbourhood”. Ojuko said.

Earlier in his address, the Chairman of Ewekoro North Local Council Development Area, Hon. Kehinde Adepegba expressed optimism that the new monarch would channel his wealth of experience into maintaining peace and orderliness in Abule-Owu and Ewekoro.

In his acceptance speech, Oba Wasiu Koleosho solicited the support of all sons and daughters of Abule-Owu, assuring the people that he would be fair to all and give everyone a sense of belonging as he administered the land.