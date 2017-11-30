Abeokuta LCDA Clamps Down On Houses Over Sanitory Convenience

In a bid to ensure healthy living among the people, Abeokuta North-West Local Council Development Area of Ogun State has clamped down on houses without sanitary facilities or defective sewer pipes and septic tanks in the area.

The Head of Local Government Administration (HOLGA), Mr. Onayemi O.M who disclosed this in an interview with Journalists in Abeokuta said the Council was mandated to carry out routine house to house inspection at ensuring hygienic environment and also to ascertain the level of compliance with provision of necessary sanitary convenience.

He added that any house found contravening the hygienic order at providing basic sanitary facilities would be sanctioned in accordance with law, pointing out that some houses that had been served with abatement notice in the area would be sealed off for not only disregarding environmental regulation but also for failing to have basic sanitary facilities.

Onayemi said regulated premises such as canteen, bakery houses, and pepper mills were also given priority, explaining that food handlers that were yet to comply and fulfil their financial obligations were compelled to do so.

The HOLGA called on well meaning indigenes of the area to support the environmental initiative of the Council by observing the monthly environmental sanitation, saying the Council could not do it all alone without their cooperation.