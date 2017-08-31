87 APC Aspirants Jostle For 16 Kwara LG Chair Seats

The Kwara State Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Alhaji Ishola Balogun-Fulani, said 87 aspirants were jostling for local government chairmanship positions across the 16 local government areas in the state.

He also said 317 aspirants had indicated interest in councillorship positions across the 193 wards.

Balogun-Fulani added that the state secretariat of the APC had directed each local government to immediately set up a seven-man screening committee to screen all aspirants ahead of the primary elections in line with the Kwara State Independent Electoral Commission’s timetable.

He spoke during a stakeholders’ meeting the Kwara State Governor, Alhaji Abdulfatah Ahmed, had with the APC members in Ilorin, the Kwara State capital.

Ahmed said that his government would complete all ongoing projects in the state before the expiration of his tenure.

He stated that the state government had put in place the Kwara Infrastructure Development Fund as a sustainable funding window through an improved internally generated revenues to fund capital projects.

He said the state intended to invest the second tranche of the Paris Club loan refund in health and education, especially primary and secondary schools’ infrastructure to boost the state’s human capital development and sustainable economic growth.

Ahmed said, “I want to assure you that the next tranche of the Paris Club loan refund we are expecting will be deployed to SUBEB projects and other community development programmes. All our ongoing and new projects will be completed before I leave office in 2019.”

On the coming local government elections in the state, Ahmed called on prospective chairmen to develop capacity to improve revenues rather than relying on dwindling federal allocation and the state’s 10 per cent IGR to pay workers’ salaries.

He advised them to synergise with the Kwara State Internal Revenue Service in exploring various revenue opportunities across the state.

Ahmed also advised the APC aspirants in the forthcoming local government elections to engage in more consultations in line with the tradition of the party and come up with manageable numbers of aspirants to avoid acrimony.

