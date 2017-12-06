80 Million Nigerians Lack Access To Electricity – World Bank

About 80 million Nigerians living in 8000 villages across the country lack access to electricity, the World Bank has said.

World Bank Global Lead, Energy Access, Mr. Mac Cosgrove-Davies, said this during the opening ceremony of the “Fourth Mini Grid Action Learning Event: titled, ‘Up scaling Mini Grids for Low-Cost and Timely Access to Electricity’ in Abuja on Tuesday.

Cosgrove-Davies said six out of ten people without access to electricity in the world were resident in Africa.

He also disclosed that the Federal Government had requested the World Bank’s assistance for off-grip power projects that could extend access to Nigerians living without electricity.

The World Bank executive said, “We know what is at stake: globally, more than one billion people still lack access to electricity; Sub Saharan Africa is home to about 600 million of these.

“In Nigeria, 80 million people are without access, and millions more suffer from poor service. Rural Electrification Agency expects mini grids to fill a substantial portion of that gap covering up to 8000 villages nationwide.

“This is not a job for any one of us alone. The government of Nigeria is pushing hard toward universal electrification.”

He added, “The Nigerian government has asked the World Bank’s support for a National Electrification Project that focuses on off-grid opportunities including mini grids and the World Bank is delighted to respond to this request.

“We know that our development partners – many in this room – are also standing shoulder-to-shoulder with government on this effort.

“For the World Bank’s part, the National Electrification Project fits well into a broader energy portfolio in Nigeria which aims to holistically support sector development. Together with all of you, we are seeking to help our Nigerian colleagues make the most of international expertise and experience as it fits the Nigerian setting.”

Cosgrove-Davies urged all stakeholders to contribute their quotas towards the success of the projects