60% Of Eligible Voters Not Registered By INEC –Reps

The House of Representatives said on Wednesday that the Independent National Electoral Commission failed to register 60 per cent of Nigerians of voting age between 2011 and 2015.

It said the non-registration was due to the failure of the electoral umpire to comply with Section 10(1) of the Electoral Act, 2010, which made a clear provision for continuous voter registration.

The House decision came as lawmakers debated a motion moved by Benjamin Ikani-Okolo on the need to investigate breaches of the Act by INEC.

The session, which was presided over by the Speaker, Mr. Yakubu Dogara, noted that “24,346,157” Nigerians turned 18 years between 2011 and 2015.

However, the House stated that “only about 9,913,398” out of the eligible voters were registered by INEC, an indication that the majority of 14, 432,761 were not registered and could not vote.

It added that the 9.9million voters registered out of the 24.3m, who attained the voting age within the period, represented “only 40 of the total number of Nigerians that turned 18 years.”

Lawmakers also said overall voter registration increased minimally between 2011 and 2015 by only 17 per cent.

Part of the motion, read, “The House is aware that the number of registered voters increased only minimally from 58,920,078 in 2011 to 68,833,476, representing only 17 per cent increase from 2011 to 2015 in aggregate of all states in Nigeria.

“Concerned that INEC has over the years been breaching the provisions of the Electoral Act on continuous voter registration by failing to comply with the law or has deliberately been neglecting its mandate in that regard.”

Specifically, INEC is to answer questions on alleged breach of “Sections 9(1); 10 (1) (3) and (5) and 12(1) o the Electoral Act.

