59 Inmates Freed In Ogun

As part of the State Judiciary Quarterly Jail Delivery Exercise tour of prison formations across Ogun, the State Chief Judge, Justice Olatokunbo Olopade has freed a total of 59 inmates awaiting trials.

While addressing the freed inmates who were majorly non-indigenes of the State, Justice Olopade charged them to ‘’go and sin no more’’ with the advice that they return to their home States in order to reconcile with their families.

Addressing officials of the Nigerian Prisons Service in charge of Ijebu-Ode and Sagamu prisons, Olopade charged the Legal Department of the Nigeria Police to co-operate with the Ministry of Justice for effective criminal justice administration in the State, noting that from May 2, 2017, case files that have not been duplicated by the Police would not be registered or attended to by the Magistrates.

“The attention now globally is on criminal justice and we in Ogun State would not want to be left out in this trend, that’s why we are playing our part”. She emphasized.

At the end of the 2-day visit, 13 inmates awaiting trials were released at the Ilaro Prison, 15 from Oba, 11 from Ibara while 12 and 8 were released at the Ijebu-Ode and Sagamu prisons respectively, bringing the total to 59 inmates who regained their freedom across the five prison formations in the state.

It would be recalled that during the 1st quarter of year 2016/2017 jail delivery exercise, a total of 115 inmates awaiting trials were released.