5000 Hectares Of Farmland For New Planting Season In Ogun

In ensuring a sound footing for the diversification of its economy into agriculture and increase food sufficiency, the Ogun State Government has concluded plans to flag-off the clearing of 5000 hectares of farmland in different parts of the State.

Commissioner for Agriculture, Mrs. Peju Adebajo who disclosed this at a meeting with agriculture stakeholders in the State emphasised government’s readiness to intervene massively in agriculture in the current planting season.

According to her, ‘’emphasis will be on cultivation of Rice, Cassava and Maize which have short gestation period. This is the first phase of the clearing exercise as more farmlands will still be cultivated.’’

Mrs. Adebajo, said that the State would also invest in cotton production, fishery and poultry farming as well as vegetable production, charging stakeholders to be alive to their responsibilities as the state was ready to increase food production and security.