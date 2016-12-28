Afghanistan Upset Over Exclusion From Security Talks

Wednesday , 28 December 2016
Government officials in Kabul have reacted with dismay to a trilateral meeting in Moscow involving Pakistan, China and Russia to discuss the situation in Afghanistan.

The gathering in the Russian capital – the third in a series of consultations between Russia, China and Pakistan that have so far excluded Afghanistan – is likely to deepen worries that the government in Kabul is being sidelined in negotiations over the country’s future.

Ahmad Shekib Mostaghni, Afghanistan’s foreign affairs ministry spokesperson, said the government was not optimistic about the outcome of Tuesday’s meeting.

