$43m Ikoyigate: Osinbajo’s Panel Quizzes Emefiele, NIA Officials

For several hours on yesterday, the 3-man Presidential panel investigating the suspended Director-General of National Intelligence Agency, NIA, Ambassador Ayo Oke over the recovered $43 million at Osborne House, Ikoyi, Lagos grilled the governor of Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, Godwin Emefiele.

The panel headed by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo with the Attorney-General of the Federation, AGF, Abubakar Malami and the National Security Adviser, NSA, Babagana Monguno as members also quizzed other unnamed top officials of the nation’s security agency.

Oke’s NIA claimed ownership of the huge cash that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC located and seized after a tip off from a whistle-blower. Apparently miffed by the claims and its attendant embarrassment, President Muhammadu Buhari placed Oke on an indefinite suspension from his office penultimate week.