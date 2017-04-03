21-Year-Old Nigerian, Adeniran Wins The Voice UK

The Voice UK has crowned Mo Adeniran as its 2017 champion.

The UK born Nigerian won the contest on Sunday night, after months of brilliant music performances, battle rounds and public votes.

After the result was announced, the 21-year-old looked on in shock whilst his mentor Jennifer Hudson immediately burst into tears of happiness.

Notwithstanding unplanned events such as a disruption of the final show by a stage invader and Tom Jones accidentally swearing on air, Adeniran beat the odds to clinch the top spot from Welsh duo, Into The Ark.

“I want to say thank you to everyone at home and here that supported me,” he said. “I want to say an amazing thank you to the most phenomenal person I’ve ever met in my life,” Adeniran said after winning.

“Thank you, Jennifer and thanks to all the judges.”

Mo’s winning single will be available to stream and download from midnight Sunday on all good platforms, including iTunes and Apple Music

