2019: We’ll Print Buhari Campaign Posters, Says Enugu APC

The Enugu state chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) on Friday pledged to print the campaign posters of President Muhammadu Buhari for the 2019 Presidential Election.

The party’s Kano State chapter had during the president’s official visit to the state earlier in the week not only endorsed him for a second term, but also pledged to buy his nomination form.

But in a statement by the Publicity Secretary of the party in Enugu, Mrs. Kate Ofor, the party expressed delight with the massive endorsements for the president, noting that he had earned them.

The party noted that its support for the president was based on his uncommon integrity quotient, avowed commitment to the country and selfless service in all his years as Minister of Petroleum, GOC, Head of State, among others.

“These qualities of his are internationally acclaimed, hence the seamless flow of foreign direct investment under his regime.

“We are in league with Kano APC and wish to complement their efforts by electing to print posters for Mr. President’s bid for the 2019 presidential election. For it is our conviction that by then the solid infrastructural projects Mr. President is laying must be pronounced,” she noted.

The party said it was not in doubt that development projects going on in the land like Enugu-Onitsha, Enugu-Port Harcourt, 2nd Niger Bridge, Onitsha and Water Scheme, Standard gauge railways of Western, Eastern and Coastal Corridors and those in the pipeline like revamping Enugu Coal and ongoing projects across the country are tangibles which will dot their posters.

<<Thisday>>