2019: Only God And Buhari Can Determine My Fate — El-Rufai

Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna has declared that his fate in the 2019 elections lies with God and President Muhammad Buhari.

According to a Tribune report, El-Rufai spoke on Wednesday on a special phone-in radio programme in Kaduna to mark his two years in office.

He said, “If the president comes and meet me and said I want you to re-contest or otherwise, I have no option than to obey his command.

“Afterall, in 2014 or thereabout, I had my own plans before the President asked me to contest the exalted position of the governor and the rest is now history.”

El-Rufai also dismissed the allusion that his government had received grants from Melinda Gates for some of the projects being implemented in the state capital and its locality,

He declared, “We have not only cut cost in governance but we have saved to carry out these projects.

“We were not reckless in our spending but we are very meticulous and prudent in our finances. Your money is safe.”

He also cautioned those promoting division and violence to desist such acts reinforcing that violence would only lead to destruction and not development.”

According to him, his administration had lined up so many programmes for the youths, pointing out that, young and qualified youths would be recruited in the state civil service.

<<Punch>>