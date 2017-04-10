2019: INEC To Seek Additional Sources Of Funding

• Deployment of technology in conduct of elections • Steps up political parties’ monitoring • To activate ‘INEC Fund’

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) is already gearing up for the 2019 elections.

And its immediate task is to deal with what has always been its biggest challenge down the years: inadequate funding.

Consequently, the commission may resort to seeking additional sources of funding to enable it conduct credible polls in two years time, according to INEC’s 2017-2021 Strategic Plan submitted to Senate President Bukola Saraki last week for validation by the National Assembly.

The agency could only implement 76 percent of its planned activities between 2012-2016 owning mainly to paucity of funds.

To overcome this funding challenge therefore, INEC, over the next five years will be looking beyond the traditional sources of funding: government and development partners.

It did not give details of these new sources of funding although it hinted that it may fully activate the ‘INEC Fund’ as provided in Section 3 of the Electoral Act 2010 (as amended).

The Strategic Plan intends to consolidate on the gains of the previous one.

Deployment of technology in the conduct of elections will also be given considerable attention.

In order to ease the burden of funding during election periods, the Commission also plans to spread general elections’ budget across the financial periods covered by the election cycle.

Thus it will design engagement programmes with the Ministry for Finance, the Budget Office and Bureau of Public Procurement with a view to appraising these institutions of the peculiarities of its operations and challenges.

Besides, INEC will be devoting more time and energy to the monitoring of the activities of political parties including nomination of candidates and campaign funding.

“The commission will step up action on monitoring political parties especially candidate nomination and campaign finance,” it said.

“Similarly, the Commission will step up its partnership with civil society especially in civic and voter education and election monitoring and observation.”

It expects to facilitate more effective prosecution of violators of electoral laws, reduce impunity and enhance deterrence by establishing a prosecution unit staffed by trained prosecutors.

Overall, focus will be on five areas:

*Mandate of INEC and improvement on logistics in spite of the challenges from the environment especially political culture, security and conflicting court judgements.

*Re-orientation of staff through change management and behaviour change programmes to build capacity and promote co-operation and synergy.

*Co-ordination and synergy through joint planning, joint implementation and joint monitoring and evaluation.

* Mobilization and effective utilization of resources including enhancement of efficiency and effectiveness of plans and systems.

*Deployment of technology to improve processes and assure consistency and credibility.

INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu pledged that the commission will continue to do its best to improve the electoral process in the country.

“We have been learning lessons from the past elections and we will continue to do what we have been doing courageously while we learn from the past,” he said.

“We will continue to approach the conduct of election with honour and credibility. We will never, never let the country down.”

The Senate on March 30 passed amendments to the Electoral Act 2010, approving the use of electronic voting in future elections and the electronic transmission of election results to collation centres.

The passage of bill followed the consideration of the report of the senate committee on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on a bill for an Act to amend the Electoral Act No. 6, 2010 and for other related matters (SB 231 and SB 234).

Highlights of the new bill include provision for the use of electronic voting by INEC during future elections, use of card reader and the power given to INEC to modify the voting process if there is a challenge.

The senate also approved a provision to enable INEC transmit the result of elections electronically in an encrypted and secured manner to prevent hacking.

The bill also gives political parties power to adopt direct or indirect primaries in choosing their flag bearers, while qualification of disqualification of candidates for elections will be solely based on the constitution.

