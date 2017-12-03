2018 World Cup: Ighalo speaks on Nigeria vs Argentina

Super Eagles striker, Odion Ighalo has admitted Nigeria’s World Cup zone is ‘a tough group’ but feels that his side can qualify from Group D.

The Super Eagles have been drawn against debutants Iceland, Croatia and eternal rivals, Argentina for their sixth World Cup campaign since 1994.

Nigeria was knocked out at the second round in the last World Cup in Brazil and Ighalo, who will be eyeing his World Cup debut, knows his side must prepare well and compete for points

He told SuperSport, “It is a tough group and even the other teams there, will be wary of Nigeria too.

“I believe this because if they look at our past records, especially our qualification to the World Cup not losing any game and our last friendly win over Argentina.

“I won’t tell lie, it’s a tough group but I believe we can come out if we stick to our plans for what we have been doing throughout the qualifiers, we can qualify.

<<Daily Post>>