2017 Ogun Trade Fair Will Attract Investment- Ashiru

Industrialists, Manufacturers and other Entrepreneurs will have a unique meeting point to showcase their goods and services and promote locally made products at the forth coming Gateway Trade Fair.

The State Commissioner for Commerce and Industry, Otunba Bimbo Ashiru, gave the assurance at the 9th quarterly meeting of the State Government and Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) at Oke-Mosan, revealing that the trade fair was scheduled to hold between 17th and 25th of May 2017, in Abeokuta.

Ashiru said the fair was expected to cover all aspects of business and economic activities which would offer a unique meeting point for Industrialists, Manufacturers, Small and Medium Enterprises, Suppliers, Buyers and Users of wide-range of goods and services, as well as opportunities for investment.

He urged the Association to mobilize its members towards achieving success at the Fair as it would also afford them the opportunity to showcase their products to the world.

The Commissioner called for consistent interface between the manufacturers and other stakeholders to proffer solution to various challenges confronting the manufacturing sector, noting that the State was always ready to engage relevant stakeholders in its dealings for it to retain its pride of place as the most business-friendly State.

Earlier in his address, the Chairman, MAN, Mr. Wale Adegbite commended the State Government for addressing some of the challenges confronting manufacturers in the State and called on the Federal Road Maintenance Agency (FERMA) to provide temporary palliatives on the Federal roads.

Adegbite also appealed to the State Government to ensure all taxes and levies are documented and backed by law so as to avoid arbitrary assessment.