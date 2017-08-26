2017 Hajj: Ogun Pilgrims Leave For Meccah Friday Night

Pilgrims from Ogun State have observed the first and probably the only Jumat prayer inside Prophet’s Mosque in Medina prior to their journey to Mecca, to commence the 2017 Hajj rites.

Speaking after the prayer, the Executive Secretary, Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board, Alhaji Abdulhakeem Kalejaiye stated that the delegation would depart for Mecca by midnight in preparation for the obligatory rites .

He disclosed that the National Hajj Commission had earlier fixed the departure for Thursday afternoon but later changed the time following the board’s plea over possible inconvenience the previous arrangement could cause.

While affirming that the delegation would join fellow pilgrims from other countries to perform the Hajj rites as soon as they arrived Mecca, the Executive Secretary said to fulfil the divine purpose of the religious rites, the pilgrims must devote enough time for the rigorous rituals and perform it in accordance with Allah’s injunctions and Prophetic traditions.

Kalejaiye assured the pilgrims of improved welfare while in Mecca, just as he said the return trip to Nigeria had been slated for between September 7 and 12, 2017.