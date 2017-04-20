2017 Hajj: Ogun Cautions Pilgrims Against Unholy Behaviours

Ogun State Government has cautioned intending pilgrims to this year’s hajj to refrain from unholy behaviours that could tarnish the image of the State and the country in Mekkah and Medinah.

The Chairman, Ogun State Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board, Dr. Ishaq Yusuf who said this at the screening of the intending pilgrims in Abeokuta, urged the pilgrims to maintain the integrity the State had been known for in performing the hajj exercise.

Dr. Yusuf further stated that any pilgrim who engages in any illicit behaviours in the holy land would be handed over to the appropriate authority for necessary sanction, enjoining them to make the fear of Allah their watch word, as piety was the hallmark of hajj exercise.

‘’This screening exercise is put up to know those who are qualified or not through their Islamic knowledge and understanding. If they are qualified, no problem, but for those who are not, their money will be given back to them and we will ask them to prepare for next year’’. He explained.

The Chairman maintained that the involvement of the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) and State Security Service (SSS) in the screening was to fish-out those with fake travelling documents, immigration offences and questionable characters.

‘’Above all, the exercise will also avail us the opportunity to ascertain their nationalities because we don’t want people outside the country to come and spoil our reputation’’. He added.

Some of the intending pilgrims who spoke in an interview, Mr Abdul Rasheed Sanni, Mrs. Hussenat Sanni and Mrs Silfat Bakare, said the screening had prepared them better for the hajj exercise, encouraging the State government to sustain the standard.