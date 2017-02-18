2017: Budget Preparation, Expenses To Gulp N5.41bn

Specifically, ABEA accounts for N1.065 billion of the budget proposal. The Ministry of Budget and National Planning as well as the Budget Office of the Federation, whose core duties are preparation of the budget had provisions for ABEA. While the Budget Office proposed N101,532,159 for budget expenses and administration, the Ministry of Budget and National Planning had N59,239,205. Indeed, the Ministry of Education allocated N19.62million to budget preparation, defence and administration. The Ministry of Labour and Productivity had two provisions for ABEA. The first is N10 million and the second is N3.439 million totalling N13.439 million. In the budget proper, President Muhammadu Buhari allocated the sum of N1,706,740,863 to the Budget Office of the Federation and N2,635,678,906 to the Ministry of Budget and National Planning. The sum of the budgets of the ministry, agency and allocations to ABEA shows that recession-ravaged tax payers would spend N5.41 billion on budget related issues in 2017, if the National Assembly leaves the figures untouched.

