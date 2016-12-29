200 For Boi’s N140b Micro-Credit Scheme

The Bank of Industry (BoI) has shortlisted 200 persons in Kano to benefit from the N140billion Government Enterprise and Empowerment Programme (GEEP).

GEEP is a Federal Government inituiative aimed at empowering vulnerable groups in the country.

Vice President Prof Yemi Osinbajo who spoke during a town hall meeting in Kano said GEEP implementation by BoI was designed to provide micro-credit to artisans, farmers, market women and entrepreneurs engaging in productive enterprise.

The meeting afforded the Vice President the opportunity to interact with traders, market men and women, artisans, food vendors and small business owners on the social intervention programmes of government.

<<The Nation>>