‘15,000 Voter Cards Yet To Be Claimed In Bauchi’

The Independent National Electoral Commission has said that over 15, 000 voter cards yet to be claimed by their owners are still lying at its Bauchi State office.

The Resident Electoral Commissioner in the state, Alhaji Ibrahim Abdullahi, disclosed this when he paid a courtesy visit to Governor Mohammed Abubakar, at the Government House, Bauchi on Thursday.

Abdullahi said the unclaimed voter cards were for the first phase of registration early this year, adding that the second phase was ongoing.

The REC said, “During the first phase of the voter registration, over 35, 000 voters registered in Bauchi State, out of which 15,000 have yet to collect their cards.”

He said the courtesy call to Abubakar was to rub minds with the governor on the way forward and how to encourage the people of the state to participate in the ongoing voter registration.

“Despite the use of the electronic media, there is still low turnout of eligible voters during the last voter registration,” the REC lamented.

Copyright PUNCH. >>